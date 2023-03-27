Help Shenji & Me Build a Place to Call Home

My name is Shane, and this is Shenji.

Asking people for help has never been easy for me. I've spent a lot of my life believing that if I worked hard enough, I should be able to figure things out myself. But sometimes faith means recognizing that we aren't meant to carry every burden alone.

For roughly the past decade, I haven't had a stable place of my own to call home. I've gotten used to making things work, moving from one situation to another, and putting one foot in front of the other. I've worked, I've struggled, and I've kept going.

But I'm at a point where I don't just want to keep surviving from one situation to the next.

I want to build something permanent.

That's what this cabin represents to me.

My goal is to build a small 10×20 lofted caretaker cabin where Shenji and I can eventually have a safe, stable place to call home.

This isn't about building a luxury house. It's about building a foundation.

I want the cabin to eventually have insulation, heating and air conditioning, electrical power, solar and battery storage, a small kitchen area, a living/work space, a sleeping loft, and a dedicated safe space for Shenji.

Why Shenji?

Shenji is my Akita, and he means much more to me than simply being my dog. He's been part of my life through some very difficult times.

He's stubborn, intelligent, affectionate on his own terms, occasionally ridiculous, and somehow manages to make me laugh even when things aren't going well.

I believe that caring for the animals God puts in our lives is part of what it means to be compassionate.

Proverbs 12:10 says:

“A righteous man regardeth the life of his beast.”

And Psalm 145:9 reminds us:

“The LORD is good to all: and his tender mercies are over all his works.”

Those verses mean something to me.

Shenji depends on me, and I take that responsibility seriously.

Earlier in his life, when Shenji was only about six months old, he became seriously sick. He had been coughing for approximately two weeks when his condition became concerning enough that he needed veterinary evaluation and chest X-rays.

The veterinary radiology report concluded that the findings were most consistent with pneumonia and recommended aggressive antibiotic treatment and follow-up imaging.

His treatment ultimately cost approximately $1,000. I didn't have that kind of money sitting in savings, so I had to put the expense on CareCredit because I wanted to make sure he received the care he needed.

I didn't hesitate.

I even slept beside him that night because I was scared something could happen while I was asleep. I wanted to be there if he needed me.

I don't regret spending that money on his care for even a second.

But it was another unexpected expense that I'm still carrying.

I'm trying to rebuild my life

Right now I'm working as much as I can to rebuild financially.

The problem is that working more hours doesn't automatically mean getting ahead. A large amount of what I earn immediately goes back into transportation, bills, repairs, unexpected expenses, and boarding Shenji.

I'm currently paying approximately $500 every month to board Shenji — roughly $6,000 a year.

After spending so many years without a stable home of my own, I want to make sure Shenji doesn't spend his life without one either.

Having a safe place where Shenji can live with me would eventually allow me to eliminate that recurring boarding expense and put that money toward his care, emergencies, savings, transportation, and continuing to build a more stable life.

I'm not asking people to simply give me a house. I'm asking for help building a foundation.

My $14,000 goal

My current fundraising goal is approximately $14,000.

My working budget is:

$7,500 — 10×20 cabin

$1,500 — insulation, interior materials and construction supplies

$1,000 — electrical system and related materials

$1,000 — solar/battery system contribution

$750 — heating and air conditioning

$600 — Shenji's dedicated area and electronic dog door

$500 — basic kitchen/living necessities

$400 — stairs, storage and safety improvements

$350 — security/connectivity equipment

$400 — unexpected project costs

These are estimates, not a promise that every dollar will be spent exactly this way.

I'll look for affordable options, used equipment, discounts, donated materials, and anything else that can stretch the money further.

If I can save money in one category, I'll put that money toward another part of the project.

I'll also provide updates as the project progresses so people can see what their support is helping create.

Faith, hope and compassion

Faith is a big part of why I'm willing to try this.

Hebrews 11:1 says:

“Now faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen.”

Right now, I can't see the finished cabin.

I can't see exactly how everything is going to come together.

But I can see the possibility of something better, and I'm willing to work toward it.

1 Corinthians 13:13 says:

“And now abideth faith, hope, charity, these three; but the greatest of these is charity.”

That's what I hope this fundraiser can become — an opportunity for people to help turn a little faith and a little hope into something real.

Matthew 25:40 says:

“Inasmuch as ye have done it unto one of the least of these my brethren, ye have done it unto me.”

I don't pretend that my situation is the greatest hardship in the world. There are people facing things far more serious than I am.

But I also believe that compassion doesn't have to be reserved only for the biggest emergencies.

Sometimes helping someone means helping them get back on their feet.

Sometimes it means helping someone care for an animal that depends completely on them.

Sometimes it means simply giving someone enough hope to keep going.

What comes after the cabin?

Once the cabin goal is reached, my next major goal will be reliable transportation.

My current vehicle has become a financial burden, and I'm spending far too much on Lyft getting to and from work. I don't want to add the cost of a vehicle to the initial $14,000 goal, so I'll treat reliable transportation as a separate future stretch goal.

I'm not looking for a luxury vehicle.

I want something dependable and economical that can get me to work without constantly putting me further behind.

After that, I want to keep building.

I've been thinking about creating YouTube channels around the things I enjoy, including Shenji, gaming, projects, and eventually documenting the process of building the cabin itself.

I don't expect YouTube to suddenly pay my bills.

I'm starting from essentially nothing.

But if I can eventually turn some of those interests into additional income, that money could help with Shenji's expenses, the cabin, transportation, and future projects.

I want to build multiple sources of income instead of always depending on more hours at another job.

And I want to document the process honestly.

The good parts.

The frustrating parts.

The mistakes.

The progress.

And hopefully, eventually, the day Shenji walks into his finished home for the first time.

If you can't donate

Please don't feel bad.

A prayer, a share, encouragement, or simply following along as this project develops would mean a lot to me.

I'm used to trying to figure things out myself, so asking for help like this is honestly uncomfortable.

But I'm trying to be honest about where I am and what I'm trying to accomplish.

I'm working.

I'm rebuilding.

I'm trying to create something stable.

And I'm trying to give Shenji a safe, permanent place to call home.

If God chooses to use other people to help us get there, I'm grateful.

And if all you can do is pray for us or share our story, I'm grateful for that too.

Thank you for taking the time to hear our story, and thank you for anything you are able to do.

Shane & Shenji ❤️