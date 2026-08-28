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Help Shawna Rebuild a Safe and Stable Life

Goal$5,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byShawna Mitchell

Help Shawna Rebuild a Safe and Stable Life

I’m starting this fundraiser for Shawna, someone who has been through more than most people will ever know and is now courageously trying to rebuild her life from the ground up.

For years, Shawna lived through an abusive relationship that took an enormous emotional and mental toll on her. Leaving wasn’t easy, but she finally found the courage to choose herself, her safety, and the possibility of a better future.

The road since then has been incredibly difficult.

Shawna experienced a serious mental health crisis that resulted in hospitalization. During that time, she lost her home and was unable to keep up with her financial responsibilities. Bills began piling up, and despite her efforts to move forward, finding stable employment has been much harder than expected.

Today, she’s trying to start over with very little to fall back on.

Our goal is $5,000

The biggest priority is helping Shawna secure stable housing so she can have a safe place to call home while continuing to work toward financial independence.

The funds will be used approximately as follows:

🏠 $2,500 — Housing: Security deposit and initial housing expenses to help Shawna get into a safe and stable home.

🥫 $1,100 — Food and groceries: Groceries and basic household food supplies while she gets back on her feet.

💡 $700 — Essential bills: Helping catch up on overdue bills and necessary expenses that accumulated during her hospitalization and period without stable income.

🚗 $300 — Transportation: Helping with transportation to job interviews, work, appointments, and other necessities while she works toward stable employment.

🧴 $400 — Basic necessities: Toiletries, clothing, household supplies, and other essentials needed to start over.

This isn’t about giving Shawna a handout. It’s about giving her a chance to breathe while she builds something better.

A chance to have a safe place to call home.

A chance to keep food in the refrigerator.

A chance to catch up on what has fallen behind.

A chance to get to work and interviews.

A chance to finally begin healing without constantly worrying about how she’s going to make it through the next day.

Shawna is doing everything she can to move forward. She’s continuing to look for employment and is determined to become stable and independent again. She doesn’t expect anyone else to fix her life—she simply needs some help getting through the gap between where she is now and where she’s trying to be.

If you’re able to donate, even $5 or $10 can make a meaningful difference. If you can’t donate, sharing this fundraiser with your friends, family, coworkers, or social media community is just as appreciated.

Please don’t judge Shawna by the hardest chapter of her life. She’s fighting to write a new one.

Thank you for reading her story, for believing that people deserve another chance, and for helping Shawna take the next steps toward a safe, stable, and independent life. ❤️


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