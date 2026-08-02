Standing on Faith: Housing for Mom & Son.

Hello My name is Shanel. I am a single mother to an incredible little boy who is celebrating his 7th birthday on August 13th. I am a very private person by nature, but God has placed a calling on my life that demands me to speak and stop hiding. This is a huge step for me to ask for help openly like this, but I am putting our trust fully in the Lord to provide.





I am the only believer in my biological family and everyday I try my best to instill God into my baby even when im overwhelmed but I know God sees us. When I made the decision to follow Jesus, those closest to me turned their backs on us. Before finding my faith, I was severely abused and ultimately abandoned by someone I deeply trusted, which left me to raise my son completely on my own. I did not grow up with a father, and my son is not growing up with his father either. However, we understand that God in Jesus' name is our Father, and He has been faithfully leading our little family.





we are currently walking everywhere and I have a medical condition that makes it challenging for me but I still get up because I have to be there for my baby. I had a vehicle, but God placed a heavy conviction on my heart to let it go. I knew we would have to catch buses and walk everywhere but I had to be obedient. The car was gifted to me early in my pregnancy, but it was purchased with money that came from a dark lifestyle..from people who were suffering deeply with addictions.





God convicted me to give that vehicle away because it was tied to pain and would not be blessed in the end I felt disgusted that I actually accepted it back then. I chose to give away that curse because I only want blessings that come from clean, good places. I am committed to raising my son to do the right things and to honor God above all else, even when it means walking on foot through a storm..if it’s not from God then I don’t want it.





A few months ago, I was faced with a severe injustice at my workplace. I was being forced to work off the clock without pay etc. When I did the right thing and reported this illegal practice, my employer retaliated and illegally fired me..This sudden, unjust job loss took away my income and caused me to fall behind on my rent. I now owe back rent to my current landlord, and because of this debt and job loss, our current lease ends in exactly 9 days.





While I was just blessed to qualify for our county’s Rapid Rehousing program, the system moves very slowly. It takes weeks or months to get matched with an open apartment, leaving my son and me facing an immediate, terrifying housing gap.





We are raising funds to survive the next 9 days and to build the clean, stable life God has called us to. Your support will go directly toward helping us achieve:





1.) Immediate Emergency Shelter & Storage: To keep us safe and protect our belongings during this housing gap while we wait for our rapid rehousing placement.





2.) A Blessed Vehicle: Replacing our old vehicle with a reliable car that is bought honorably, so we no longer have to walk everywhere.





3.) A Permanent Home. A stable home where I can safely homeschool my son while working from home on the business God has placed on my heart to help abuse survivors come to Christ.





4.) The Ministry: Helping Others Find Jesus

Out of the ashes of the narcissistic abuse I survived, God has given me a profound vision. My ultimate goal is to build a business and ministry dedicated to helping other victims of narcissistic abuse find healing, restoration, and salvation in Jesus Christ. I understand being a single mom and a survivor is my testimony and I want to use my testimony to show others that the Lord can redeem any story. The scripture that has helped me keep going and walk away from the things that aren’t of God is Jeremiah 29:11





I pray that God will place it on your heart to contribute and help us sow this seed. Even if you cannot give financially, we covet your prayers. We thank you so much in Jesus' name.





thank you for reading.





shanel & Codi 💗✝️🙏🏽



