Help Shane Fight -GBM (Glioblastoma)

On June 12, 2026, my life changed unexpectedly when I had my first seizure at work. That event led to the discovery of a brain tumor, and just eleven days later, I underwent awake brain surgery at the University of Miami to remove it. On June 30, I received a diagnosis of glioblastoma (GBM), an aggressive form of brain cancer. Since then, I have been meeting with my medical team to understand my options, including radiation, chemotherapy, and a possible clinical trial. I have not made any treatment decisions yet, but I am grateful for the opportunities to address my condition and hopeful about what lies ahead.





Because of my seizure and surgery, I am unable to drive or work, which has created significant financial challenges. Donations to this fundraiser will help cover lost income, medical expenses, insurance costs, transportation, everyday living expenses, and other unexpected costs while I focus on my health. Your support will allow me to pursue opportunities for care, make informed choices, and understand what is realistic for my situation. Resources will make the difference in what choices I can make and the outcome that's possible. I am deeply thankful for the prayers, encouragement, and kindness I have received so far.





If you are able to contribute, please know that your generosity will make a real difference as I navigate this journey. Sharing this fundraiser is also a meaningful way to help. I am grateful for the opportunities ahead, and your support gives me hope and strength to face them with faith.