Help set up a business after suffering from cancer

Name: Rock Ricaurte Roquebert M.

Location: Panama





Dear Friends,





I am writing to you with my heart in my hands, hoping for your kindness and willingness to help someone who truly needs it.





For more than 25 years, I worked for the same company, giving my dedication, hard work, and the best years of my life. When my employment ended, I did not receive the compensation I was entitled to for all those years of service that I proudly completed.





Like many people in Panama, finding a job after the age of 50 has become extremely difficult, as many employers prefer to hire younger workers. I am currently 53 years old, and this reality has made it very hard for me to find employment.





Shortly afterward, life presented me with an even greater challenge. I was diagnosed with throat cancer. I underwent radiation therapy and chemotherapy, losing more than 70 pounds during my treatment. Thanks to God, I am now recovering, with renewed strength, faith, and the determination to move forward.





I have always been the main provider for my family. My wife and my two daughters depend on me. I refuse to give up. My dream is to become self-employed, work for myself, and build a better future for my family.





For this reason, I am trying to raise the funds needed to purchase a Hyundai tour bus, which costs US$125,000.00. This investment will allow me to earn an honest living and provide financial stability for my family.





Any contribution, no matter how small, will make a meaningful difference. If you are unable to donate, you can still help by sharing my story with your family, friends, and community. Every act of kindness brings us one step closer to making this dream a reality.





Thank you from the bottom of my heart for taking the time to read my story and for any support you may be able to offer, whether through a donation or by sharing this message.





May God bless and protect you and your families.





With sincere gratitude,





Rock Roquebert.