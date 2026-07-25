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Help Send the Nominee to the Awards Ceremony!

Goal$2,000 CAD
Raised$0 CAD

Fundraiser created byDave Olsen

Fundraiser funds will be received by Dave Olsen

Help Send the Nominee to the Awards Ceremony!

I have the honour of being one of five Finalists named for the "Best Written Report" in 2025 - for all of Canada!

Who would have imagined that a tiny, remote, off-grid island community of 500 would be so honoured?

The shortlisted Report was published on the front page of October's Our Isle & Times print-only newspaper and was entitled: "Lasqueti Just Lost a Son: And the Islands Trust is Solely Responsible".

This true story tells of a man, born and raised on our small island, who worked hard to become an accomplished developer that has built hundreds of homes and apartments. His proudest achievement was not that he has generated tens of millions of dollars of business activity (by buying materials, paying dozens of employees, and selling homes), it was that in over 30 years of doing business, he had NEVER been taken to court. Then he built his dream retirement home upon the island he was born and its local government refused to permit the state-of-the-art dock that he needed to run his business. He had done everything asked of him, but the local government decided in a secret meeting to serve him with court papers. So what did he do? For two years, he continued to try to work with the government to find a way in which the dock could be used for emergency services as well as anything else the community might ask for.

This story explains how it all came to a tragic end and how Lasqueti Lost a Son.


The inaugural Independent Press Gallery Awards will bring together journalists, creators, supporters, and members of Canada's independent media community for an afternoon of recognition, networking, and celebration.


📅 Sunday, August 30, 2026

📍 Novotel Toronto North York

https://independentpressgallery.com/ipg-awards/


If enough support is offered to send me to the Awards Ceremony, I'll fly the lowest class possible and stay with friends. It'll be a thrill to meet other accomplished independent journalists and show them what our lil Isle can produce (on tree-free paper nonetheless ;). I'll even have the latest edition with me (I'm also the editor and publisher), hot off-the-presses!


And if there isn't enough support to go (our little operation barely covers the cost of ink and paper), all donations will be returned 100%.


Wouldn't it be something for the editor and publisher of a tiny-not-even-a-town old-school newspaper to show up in the middle of mainstream media mogul-land! Win or lose, that will turn quite a few heads...

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