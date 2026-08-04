Help Send Our Son to College

I'm a single mother working part-time, and my son is heading to college in two weeks. He's our first generation college student and has worked incredibly hard, he's maintained the highest honors throughout high school. He's been offered scholarships, which is such a blessing, but there's still a gap between what those cover and what we need for tuition and to help him prepare to leave.





Right now, I'm doing everything I can on my own, but I need help to make this happen. Thank you for standing with us.