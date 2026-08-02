Help Send Gavyn (OD3) to Vegas for a 1v10 Debate

I’ve been given the opportunity to travel to Las Vegas and participate in a 1v10 Christian apologetics debate on a platform with millions of subscribers.

This is a huge opportunity to defend the Christian faith, proclaim the Gospel, and represent Christ in front of an audience far beyond the reach of my own platform.





(There are MULTIPLE dates I will be able to choose from)





I’m raising $2,000 to help cover the cost of round-trip airfare, lodging, transportation, food, baggage, and other basic travel expenses.

If you believe in what we’re doing through On Day Three (OD3) and want to help make this opportunity possible, any amount is greatly appreciated. Even if you’re unable to give, sharing the campaign and praying for the debate would mean a lot.





The goal is simple: take the truth of the Gospel wherever the opportunity opens... and be ready to give a defense for the hope that is in us.

Thank you for supporting the mission.

- Gavyn | On Day Three (OD3)