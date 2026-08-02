Help Scott LoBaido Recover After Heart Attack

Scott LoBaido is an artist and patriot who recently suffered a serious heart attack at a public event. He was standing up for the slain Americans of 9/11 when it happened. Scott gives himself fully to the causes he believes in and to the people of this country.





Now he needs support as he recovers. Medical costs and the time away from his work have created a real hardship. Your donation will help Scott through this difficult season and allow him to heal.





Thank you for standing with Scott in his time of need.