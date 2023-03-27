Help Save Zaid from Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

Little Zaid is fighting Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD), a devastating genetic disease that is slowly taking away his ability to walk, move, and live a normal childhood. Day after day, his muscles grow weaker. He currently depends on daily cortisone medication to help slow the progression of the disease, but this is not a cure. Over time, DMD can also affect the heart and breathing muscles, leading to life-threatening complications.





There is hope through a treatment called Elevidys, but the treatment cost exceeds $3 Million and is beyond what our family can afford alone. Time is critical before more irreversible muscle damage occurs.





Your support would mean so much to Zaid and our family. Thank you for standing with him.