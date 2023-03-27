100+ Animals Rescued & We're Just Getting Started





🐾✨ 100+ Animals Rescued — And We're Just Getting Started ✨🐾





❤️ "Every act of love transforms lives — both animal and human." ❤️





We warmly welcome monthly patrons or one-time gifts — whatever God places on your heart. transform lives, both animal and human.





Every act of love transforms lives. transform lives, both animal and human — together, let's continue this sacred journey.





Your gifts also fuel our mission to share through our podcasts, spread compassion and faith.

🐾 Rescued: 100+ animals

💰 Raised: $3,586 🎯 Goal: $17,645 📊 20% funded

🙏 Donate Now — Give Love, Save Lives





We warmly welcome monthly patrons or one-time gifts — whatever God places on your heart.

🦜🐶🐰🐷🐣🐔🦆🐑🐖🐎🐈‍⬛🦜🐇🐿️🐓🦮🐕🪿🐐🕊️🦜🦩

🙏 Help Save Stray Paws! — Rescuing, nurturing, and finding forever homes for God's beautiful creatures.

📻 Listen to our podcasts and uncover your divine connection to God and the wisdom within.

❤️ All our Love ❤️ 🙏🏼🌟🤗



