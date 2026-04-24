Help Save Our Rescued Kitten's Life

A few weeks ago, my three kids and I rescued a tiny Siamese kitten off the streets. She's become part of our family so quickly, and the kids love her deeply.





But over the past week, she's become very ill. We've already spent over a thousand dollars on tests trying to figure out what's wrong, fecal tests, x-rays, and blood work for feline leukemia and feline HIV. Everything came back negative and no blockages were observed which should be good news, but we still don't have answers.





Right now she's on antibiotics and probiotics. I'm giving her a subcutaneous saline shot every day to keep her hydrated. The hardest part is that she won't eat on her own. When I syringe feed her, she gets instant diarrhea and keeps losing weight. The vet is still working to figure out what's causing this, but she needs ongoing care and more tests.





As a single mom living paycheck to paycheck, I've already stretched as far as I can. I can't bear the thought of surrendering her to the shelter, I know what that would mean for a kitten this sick. And my kids would be absolutely devastated.





I'm asking for help with her vet bills so we can keep fighting for her and keep her with our family. Your support would mean everything to us.