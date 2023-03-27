Help Save Our Home from Collapse

I've been unable to work while fighting for disability approval, and my 18-year-old son has been doing everything he can to help us financially. We're in a crisis with the property left to us by my in-laws. Our roof is about to cave in, there's no foundation under our manufactured home, and half of it is sinking into the ground, causing serious structural damage. Without help, we're going to lose this home. Your support would mean everything to us. What money that is raised will help pay for someone to come in and help us raise our home back up to level and then help redo the whole roof. I've tried to do things my self a little bit at a time but with me not able to get on the roof to take care of things on the outside it's been one thing after another. I have tried repairing from the inside and have had to stop because of financial and mold. We are also to the point of our septic tank overflowing cause the in-laws wasn't able to have it properly pumped since they was all on disability. I'm at my breaking point of giving up and that's not what I have taught my children. I'm leaving it in God's hands now.