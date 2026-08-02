Help Save Our Home: Critical Foundation Repairs

I'm a disabled Veteran, and I can no longer work. My family's home is failing around us, and we're running out of time.





Half of our foundation is settling faster than the other side. The basement wall is buckling inward, and the movement has damaged our sewer line, leaving the house. The structural issues are progressive and getting worse. We are genuinely worried the house could become unsafe while we are sleeping.





Insurance has denied the claim. Because I have no earned income, I cannot qualify for a conventional loan or most financing options that would cover the repairs. I've reached out to the VA, several YouTubers who help people in crisis, and Mike Rowe's foundation. So far nothing has resulted in the help we need.





We need approximately $80,000 to properly stabilize the foundation, repair the damaged basement wall, and correct the sewer line so the home is safe again. This is not a cosmetic issue, it is a structural failure that puts my family at risk.





Any amount helps. Whether you can give $1 or $1,000, your support would mean so much to us. Thank you for standing with my family.