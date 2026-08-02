Help Save Our Family Business

We're reaching out because our family-owned business is at risk of shutting down, and we've exhausted every option we know. Between managing cancer, raising three children, and keeping the business afloat, things have become overwhelming. My fiancé works around the clock, but we're still behind and struggling to keep up with everything.





We need $1,000 immediately to cover what's past due and keep the business going. Without this, we'll lose it. We've tried everything else, and we're at a loss for what comes next.





Your support would mean so much to our family right now. Thank you for standing with us.