Help Save Our Automotive Repair Shop

My partner and I own a small automotive repair shop in our town. Business has slowed dramatically, and we haven't had any income coming in. We're so far behind on bills that we're at risk of losing both the business and our home.





We're raising money to cover rent for our home and garage, our electrical bill, water bill, gas bill, and food. These are the essentials we need to keep going right now.





We're desperate and unsure of what to do. We're asking for help to get through this and keep our shop and our lives afloat. Your support would mean everything to us.