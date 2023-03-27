Help save my place..

I lost my husband in 2018.lost everything. I became addicted to drugs.in 10 20 I was on Harding place in nashville.i was drugged rated torchured and beat.they ran over me.i was life flighted to skyline medical center for 6 weeks I was on dyalisis I also had 9 blood transfusions.i went to select longterm icu for 6 months then I went to nursing home for a couple of months. I went to prison on old charge in 2021.i got out 7-7-2025.i was homeless till March 2026.i decided to make a difference and go to rehab.graduated that and went to graduate house in Maryville till July 29th.i got an apartment at isabella towers in Knoxville. I don't have any support here .im honest all my clothes are dirty.i just really hate to ask for help but I need it.I also am enrolled in college st roane state community college. I am going to to succeed it just shouldn't be this hard.thank you and God bless