Help Save My Mother's Home

My mother passed away unexpectedly and without a will, and her home is facing foreclosure. I'm working to keep it from being foreclosed on while it’s on the market.





The funds will help cover the balance owed to the mortgage company. This will give us the time we need to handle her estate properly and hopefully for her home to sell.

Her home was all she had and it meant everything to her. Selling it is like being gutted with a spoon, but losing it to foreclosure is harder to face.





I'm grateful for any support during this difficult time. Thank you and may the Lord multiply what you give back to 100 fold.