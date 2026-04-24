Help Save My Grandmother Home

I am reaching out as a minister and , most importantly, as a grandson seeking help for my grandmother house my grandmother passed on and my aunt is a Disabled Veteran she fell sick .

We are raising emergency funds to help protect my grandmother's home by paying the property-tax amount currently due in Polk County, Florida.

Amount currently due: $2,275.70

Fundraising goal: $2500

The additional amount in the fundraising goal is intended to help account for fundraising transaction and processing costs.The priority is to satisfy the property -tax obligations.

My purpose is simple : help my family and keep the legacy of Grandma going.

I believe in family, community, faith , and people coming together when someone needs a helping hand . I am therefore asking our family, friends, neighbors, Minister's, church's, community members, and anyone moved to help to stand with us .

Every contribution matters. A gift of $10!, $25 , $50 , $100 , or whatever you are able to give brings us closer to the goal.

If you cannot contribute financially, sharing this fundraiser with others would also be a tremendous help.

Thank you to everyone who contributed, share this campaign,or keeps my family in prayer 🙏🏿.