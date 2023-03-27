Help save my future and rebuild my

My name is Mohammed. I am 38 years old, and I am from Gaza. I hold a degree in Education. The war changed my life completely. I lost my home, my job, and the sense of security that every family deserves. Today, I live with my family in a tent, doing my best each day to provide for them despite the extremely difficult circumstances. As the sole provider for my family, losing my source of income has left us struggling to meet even our most basic needs. I have also accumulated debts that I am unable to repay because of the hardships we have faced. Creating this fundraiser was not an easy decision. I am asking for your support to help my family cover essential needs such as food, clean water, shelter, medical care, and other daily necessities. Your support will also help me repay part of my debts and begin rebuilding our lives with dignity. If a lawful and safe opportunity to relocate becomes available in the future,part of the donations may also help cover the essential costs associated with that move. Every donation, no matter how small, will make a real difference and bring hope to our lives. If you are unable to donate, sharing my campaign would mean so much to us. Thank you for taking the time to read my story. Your kindness, compassion, and support mean more than words can express. وإذا ما بتقدر تتبرع، مشاركة الحملة معنا بتعني لنا كتير. شكراً لكل شخص خصص وقت ليقرأ قصتي. كرَمك وتعاطفك ودعمك يعني إلنا أكتر بكتير مما تقدر الكلمات تعبر عنه.