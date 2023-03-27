Help Me Save My Mom’s Gift: Half Fight Cancer.

My heart is completely shattered as I write this. Just a few days ago, my world was turned upside down when I received the news no pet parent ever wants to hear, my beloved cat has cancer.





She isn’t just a pet, she is my constant shadow, my midnight cuddle buddy, and the keeper of my deepest secrets. She came into my life as a precious gift from my mom, a living, breathing reminder of her love. Every purr, every gentle head, and every quiet moment we share carries the warmth of my mother’s memory. Losing her feels unimaginable it would be like losing that last tangible piece of my mom all over again. She means absolutely everything to me, and I am not ready to say goodbye.





But I refuse to give up without a fight. The oncologist has laid out a battle plan, and while it is daunting, it offers us a real chance. Veterinary oncology is incredibly specialized, and the road ahead is long, expensive, and emotionally taxing. However, every single step of this journey is necessary to give her the best possible shot at more healthy, happy years by my side.





The funds we raise will go directly toward covering her comprehensive oncology care, which breaks down like this:





· Diagnosis and Staging: We have to fully understand the enemy we are facing. This includes advanced imaging, bloodwork, and biopsies to map out exactly what we are dealing with so the doctors can tailor her treatment perfectly.

· Surgery: If the tumor is operable, surgery will be the first critical step to physically remove the cancer from her body.

· Chemotherapy and Radiation: To catch any remaining cancer cells and prevent recurrence, she will need a series of systemic and targeted treatments. These are the heavy hitters in the oncology world, but they are also incredibly costly.

· Supportive and Ongoing Care: Perhaps the most vital part of this journey is managing her quality of life. We need funds for pain management, anti-nausea medications, appetite stimulants, and the constant monitoring and bloodwork required to ensure her body is handling the treatment as safely as possible.





I know that these are tough times for everyone, and asking for help does not come easily to me. But I am humbly laying my heart at your feet because I simply cannot afford this fight on my own. Your donation, no matter the size, will directly fuel her treatment and give her the chance she deserves to live out her golden years in comfort and love.





If you are unable to give financially, I completely understand and I would be equally grateful if you could simply share her story or keep her in your thoughts. Just knowing we have a community standing behind us brings me to tears and gives me the strength to face the days ahead.





Thank you, from the bottom of my broken but hopeful heart, for standing with us during the most difficult time of our lives. You are helping to keep my mom's beautiful gift alive.



