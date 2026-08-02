Help Save My Cat Amid Family Crisis

Hello everyone. I am urgently seeking help for our sweet cat (named Blue). Recently, she has started wobbling when she walks, taking a wide, unsteady stance, and struggling to keep her balance. She clearly needs to see a vet for a proper diagnosis, but my family is currently completely out of funds.





We are going through a severe financial and medical crisis at the same time. My father was recently hospitalized. To cover his medical bills, we had to sell many of our belongings. On top of this, I recently faced a major setback by not passing my German exam, which has only added to the heavy financial strain we are already under. We are tapped out, but I cannot just sit by and watch my cat suffer.





I have set an initial goal of PHP 6,500 (which is slightly above the platform's minimum requirement). This will hopefully cover her basic veterinary consultation, potential X-rays, and any immediate take-home medications she might need.





I tried uploading a GIF, but I didn't expect it to be cropped, so I just posted pictures of the way she walks.