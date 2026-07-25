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Help Save My Brother's Life – Urgent Brain Surgery

GoalKES 250,000 KES
RaisedKES 0 KES

Fundraiser created byPHILES OMAGWA

Fundraiser funds will be received by PHILES OMAGWA

Help Save My Brother's Life – Urgent Brain Surgery

Our Story

My name is Philes, and I am writing this with a heart full of hope for my younger brother, Rodgers.

Our lives changed forever when our parents passed away in a tragic accident. In one moment, we became orphans, and I had to step into the role of both an older sister and a parent to my younger siblings. We were still children, trying to cope with unimaginable grief while figuring out how to survive on our own.

After our parents died, our uncle took the property and belongings that our parents had worked so hard to build. We lost our home, our possessions, and the little sense of security we had left. With nowhere else to turn, we were forced to start over with almost nothing.

Despite these hardships, we stayed together and kept believing that better days would come. We have struggled to afford food, rent, and other basic necessities, but we never gave up on each other.

Today, we are facing another heartbreaking crisis. My younger brother, Rodgers, was involved in a serious road accident that left him with a severe head injury. Doctors have told us that he urgently needs specialized treatment and surgery to give him the best chance of recovery. Unfortunately, the cost of his medical care is far beyond what we can afford.

As the eldest sibling, it is heartbreaking to watch my brother suffer while feeling powerless to provide the treatment he needs. We have exhausted every option available to us, and now we are humbly asking for your help.

Every donation, no matter how small, will go directly toward Rodgers' medical treatment, surgery, medications, hospital bills, and rehabilitation. If you are unable to give, sharing our fundraiser and keeping Rodgers in your prayers would mean the world to us.

Your kindness gives our family hope during the darkest time of our lives. Thank you for taking the time to read our story, for standing with us, and for helping us fight for Rodgers' recovery. May God bless you for your compassion and generosity.

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