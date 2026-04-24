Help Save Milo

Every day, rescuers give their literal blood, sweat, tears, and last dollar to save dogs that are not even their own. Rescuers know they’ll never see a penny in return or get those missed hours of sleep back, but they do it for an animal who has no one else in the world who loves them.





Stephanie Kaiser is one of the rescuers who will drop everything for a dog on the side of the road. She doesn’t shy away from taking the worst medical cases. She takes in the angry, hurt, fear dogs who lash out from their trauma. She works tirelessly to save as many dogs as possible, day in and day out.





And now, she needs the rescue community to come through for her.





Steph’s precious pup, Milo, was attacked by another dog last night, and it is bad. $5,000 was just for the first 24 hours to save his life, and the surgery was quoted at nearly $10,000 (pic of second bill coming soon). We are devastated for her and precious Milo!





Stephanie did not ask us to do this. If you are able to help bring some good back to her after all she’s put out into the world, we would be so grateful. 🙏🏼 She’s one of the good ones who needs support now like she’s given to thousands of other people and dogs over the last decade of dog rescue.





THANK YOU for reading. If you can’t donate, please share. And please pray for Milo.





Zelle: +1 (602) 919-0378

Venmo: @Skaiser1979