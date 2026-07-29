Help Save Me

Antwain B is a 26-year social studies educator who has taught 8th graders at an American School for the past 3 years, at The Tarkington School Of Excellence in Chicago, IL Antwain is currently battling a recurrence of the cancer she fought 2 years ago. This time, his cancer has mutated and spread inside his head, bringing new challenges, limited treatment options, and a difficult road ahead.





As expected, out-of-pocket expenses are quickly piling up despite health insurance. We started this GoFundMe page to help our friend Antwain manage the costs of his treatment, including trips to the ER, radiation therapy, medication, and other unforeseen expenses as his care evolves and needs change.





We thank you so very much for supporting him in this battle. Antwain is keenly aware that everyone he knows faces challenges and needs of their own, and he is deeply grateful for any support you are able to provide. Our generosity will help ease the financial burden of his cancer treatment, allowing him to focus his precious energy on healing and spending time with his family.



