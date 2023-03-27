Help Save Gary Indiana

Our community at the Gary Community Center is raising $10,000 to provide emergency relief to families in Gary, Indiana, affected by the recent storms and tornadoes. Many of our community members have been without power since August 11, 2026 and are facing an urgent need for basic supplies.





As a community, we are coming together to support families during this state of emergency. Your donation will directly help provide clean water, hot meals, gas cards for transportation and generators, clothing, diapers, and essential household items.





For families without electricity, access to water, food, fuel, and basic necessities is critical. Gary Community Center plans to prepare meals and distribute supplies to help relieve some of the immediate burden on those impacted.





Your support will help us respond quickly and reach families with the essentials they need right now. Every contribution, no matter the amount, will make a direct difference.





If you would prefer to donate items, an Amazon Wishlist is also available. Please share this fundraiser with your family, friends, and community.





Thank you for standing with the families of Gary during this difficult time.



