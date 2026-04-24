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Help Save Flash from Lymphoma

Goal€3,000 EUR
Raised€0 EUR

Fundraiser created byLara Politino

Fundraiser funds will be received by Lara Politino

Help Save Flash from Lymphoma

Flash’s Story


Flash is 5 years old and is a sweet, loving and affectionate dog who means the world to our family. Throughout his life, he has given us unconditional love, companionship and countless beautiful memories. Today, however, we are facing one of the most difficult moments of our lives with him.


Flash has recently been diagnosed with lymphoma, a serious disease that is making him extremely sick. His condition is critical, and every day we see him becoming weaker. At the moment, Flash is struggling to eat and drink, and it is heartbreaking to watch him suffer.


The veterinarians have told us that Flash needs urgent and intensive medical treatment. Depending on how his condition develops and what the specialists determine is necessary, his treatment may involve chemotherapy, surgery, or even an amputation.


Unfortunately, these treatments come with extremely high costs, and we simply cannot afford to cover everything on our own.


That is why we are reaching out and asking for help.


Flash is only 5 years old, and despite everything he is going through, he is still fighting. He does not deserve to suffer, and we do not want financial difficulties to prevent us from giving him the treatment and care he desperately needs.


We are doing everything we can, but we need the support of others to continue fighting for him.


Every donation, no matter how small, can help us cover veterinary appointments, medical tests, medication, chemotherapy, surgery and any other treatment Flash may need.


If you are unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser can also make a huge difference. A simple share could help his story reach someone who is able to support us.


All we want is to give Flash a chance.


A chance to feel better, to eat and drink again, to be free from pain and, most importantly, to continue living alongside the family that loves him.


Flash is still young and deserves a second chance at life. We will do everything we can to keep fighting for him and to give him every possible opportunity to recover.


Please help us save Flash. Every donation, every share and every kind thought can make a difference.


Thank you from the bottom of our hearts to everyone who chooses to support Flash, share his story or simply keep him in their thoughts. Your kindness and support mean more to us than words can express. ❤️

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