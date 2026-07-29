Help Save Fares' Life – Every Dialysis Session Gives Him Hope

My father's name is Fares. He is only 53 years old, and today he is fighting for his life.

Fares has been diagnosed with end-stage kidney disease, and dialysis is no longer a choice—it is the only treatment keeping him alive. Missing even a single session can put his life in serious danger.

For our family, every day has become a painful struggle. Instead of living a normal life, we spend our time searching for ways to secure the medical care he urgently needs. Watching someone you love become weaker while knowing that treatment is essential is a feeling no family should have to endure.

My father has always been a caring, hardworking man who dedicated his life to supporting and protecting our family. Now, he is the one who needs help. He is not asking for luxury or comfort—only for the chance to continue receiving the treatment that keeps him alive.

We are raising funds to help cover the costs of his ongoing dialysis, medications, medical care, transportation, and other essential expenses related to his condition.

Every donation, no matter how small, brings us one step closer to giving Fares another chance to live. If you are unable to donate, sharing this campaign with others would mean just as much. Your kindness can reach someone who may be able to help.

On behalf of my father and our entire family, thank you for taking the time to read our story. Your compassion, generosity, and prayers give us strength and hope during the most difficult time of our lives.

With heartfelt gratitude,

Fares' Family