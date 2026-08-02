Help Save Drake – Emergency Surgery for Intestinal









My name is Rochelle, and I'm asking for your help to save my 7-month-old husky, Drake. Hes very sick and it's breaking my heart to see him in pain and not being his handsome self playing and jumping on everyone.I adopted him 7 months ago for my 5 year old granddaughters birthday she's his momma and she is so sad he needs Surgery..We are so scared to loose him





Drake is more than my dog—he's our baby, best friend, my comfort, and a beloved member of my family. He's still just a puppy, full of love and energy, and seeing him suffer has been one of the hardest experiences of my life.





Drake has been diagnosed with an intestinal blockage and urgently needs a complex intestinal resection and anastomosis surgery. Without this surgery, his condition is become life-threatening. The procedure, hospitalization, medications, and follow-up care have created overwhelming veterinary expenses that I cannot cover on my own.





I'm hoping to raise $9,000 to pay for Drake's emergency surgery and recovery. Every dollar donated will go directly toward his veterinary care, giving him the best possible chance to heal and return to the happy, playful puppy he deserves to be.





If you're able to donate, no amount is too small. If you can't give financially, please consider sharing Drake's story with your friends, family, and on social media. Your prayers, kindness, and support mean everything to us during this incredibly difficult time.





Thank you for taking the time to read Drake's story and for helping us fight for his life. We are deeply grateful for every donation, every share, and every prayer.





With heartfelt gratitude,





Rochelle & Drake 🐾