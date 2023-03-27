Help Save Chad's Life

Chad was diagnosed with cancer today, and he needs to see an oncologist. He's a 10-year-old GSD/Malinois mix, and he's been the most loyal and loving boy. Once he starts going to the oncologist Vet, I'll add them here so anyone that wants to help by sending something directly to the vet clinic, can.





I have mobility issues from my Air Force career, and when things have gotten bad, Chad instinctively moves into place where I can use him for balance. He looks at me patiently the whole time, without moving. He is my heart.





I want to do anything possible to save him, extend his life, or make his last days as comfortable as possible. Your support would mean so much to Chad and to me. Thank you for standing with us.