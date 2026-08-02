Help Save Brad’s Vision

Anyone who knows Brad knows he is resilient. He’s been through the wringer with his health over the past few years, yet he always finds a way to keep moving forward.





Right now, Brad is facing a new battle: he needs emergency eye surgery within the next month to prevent permanent vision loss. It’s a scary situation, made even harder by the fact that insurance is refusing to cover a huge chunk of the cost.





We’re raising money to bridge the gap so Brad can get the care he urgently needs. Please consider donating— anything helps, and sharing this is much appreciated. Let’s show Brad he doesn't have to fight this alone!







