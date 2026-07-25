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Help save a mothers life. PLEASE

Goal$50,000 USD
Raised$590 USD

Fundraiser created byMelissa Macauley

Fundraiser funds will be received by Melissa Macauley

Help save a mothers life. PLEASE

I hope this letter finds you well. All gifts will be used strictly for the purpose of exonerating this faithful loving Mother for attorney and court fees only.

My name is Melissa Macauley and I am the mother of my son Matthew. I have always protected my son and cared for him. I work hard and do everything in my power to raise him to be a godly man that is humble, smart and caring. My family is helping me write this request for help. I am writing to you today with a HUMBLE and HONEST request for financial assistance. Despite her best efforts and personal sacrifices, she finds herself in a position of needing help. Times are tough and asking for help is incredibly difficult.

Please help save an innocent woman's life from an abusive ex-husband. She has been accused of false accusations that would ruin her life. The woman spent nearly ten years with an abusive and controlling man before she was able to escape and divorce him. More than seven years later the abuser is still doing everything he can to destroy her new life. She is a member of the community she lives in and helps support the locals in her town. She is a godly woman who is compassionate, caring, loving, kind and hard working. Now she is once again facing legal obstacles that she is needing financial help with paying her attorney fees. She has always helped others when in need and now she is in desperate need for compassion for her life. Financial help with attorney fees will help her with this fight against her ex-abuser. We plead for help for this loving and kind woman so she can beat these accusations and save her life. She will continue to pay the kindness forward. Please help save a woman in desperate need. Do not allow an innocent woman to face such horrible and false charges. She belongs in our community, not behind bars.

Any support you can provide-whether it is a financial contribution, sharing this request, or simply keeping her in your thoughts and prayers would mean the world to her and her family and community.

Thank you so much for your time, consideration, and compassion for this godly woman who believes in giving back.

All contributions will be used strictly for attorney fees and court fees to be cleared of the false accusations made against me. I was in the Air force National Guard, a mother, a culinary teacher and contributing member of the community I live in with my son.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your support.

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