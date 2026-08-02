Help Save Amy's Life: Cancer Treatment

Please help me save my best friend, Amy. She has cancer, and her treatment will cost around $10,000. I'm doing everything I can to raise the money because I'm not ready to lose her.





The funds will go toward veterinary appointments, cancer treatment, medication, diagnostic tests, follow-up care, and any other medical care Amy needs to give her the best chance at fighting this.





Amy has been there for me through some of the hardest moments of my life. Now she needs me to be there for her. It breaks my heart knowing that money could stand between Amy and the treatment she needs.





I just want more time with Amy. I'm not ready to say goodbye. If you can donate even $5, it would mean everything to us. If you can't donate, sharing this fundraiser could help us reach someone who can.





Thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone who donates, shares, or even takes the time to read Amy's story.