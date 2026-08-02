Help Sarah Get Her Life Back On Track

My name is Kate, and I'm a sponsor to Sarah, a woman I've known for a long time. Sarah faced childhood trauma and struggled with addiction after being prescribed painkillers for too long. She's worked hard to rebuild her life, and now she's determined to go back to college for her master's degree in business development or finance.





Right now, Sarah is a single mother of two girls living on a limited income that's mainly tip-based. She's been meeting adversity head on, recently her phone broke and her car's transmission blew up.





Sarah has every intention of making her own way in life. She's not looking for a handout; she's looking for a chance. A little help with these immediate expenses would take some pressure off so she can focus on her goals and her daughters.





If I could afford to help her myself, I would.