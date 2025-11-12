Help Sarah and Her Daughter Fix Their Mobile Home

My husband abandoned me and my daughter ten months ago, and our situation has become urgent. We have to move out of our current home before September 22, and the only option available to us right now is a mobile home that needs serious repairs.





The place has significant problems, cockroaches, black mold, ripped up floors, and a nonworking bathroom. I'm terrified of moving my daughter into these conditions, but we don't have another choice.





I'm raising money to help fix the mobile home so it's safe and livable for us. Your support would mean so much to my daughter and me as we navigate this difficult time. Thank you for standing with us.