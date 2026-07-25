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Help Sara Protect Her Children & Rebuild

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$1,295 USD

Fundraiser created bysara matatova

Fundraiser funds will be received by gennadiy faybyshenko

Help Sara Protect Her Children & Rebuild

My name is Sara, and I am sharing my story because I have no choice left but to ask for help—for myself, and for my four children who need me to fight for them. For seven years, I believed I was building a life with my husband. I worked full time, paid for our household expenses, and raised our children. I trusted completely and was fully transparent with him, giving him access to everything I had. What I didn't know was that he was living an entirely different life behind my back. For seven years, he concealed his bank account from me while having full access to mine. He lied about where he was, what he was doing, and who he really was. He was not the person he presented himself to be—not in his work, not in his finances, not in anything. While I worked full time and cared for our children, he was spending money recklessly—on restaurants, alcohol, entertainment, and things I am still discovering to this day. I only began to understand the full truth recently. Seven years of deception unraveled all at once. When I finally had no choice but to call the police in the middle of the night after he attacked me, that was the moment everything changed. I obtained a protection order. I thought the worst was over. It was only the beginning. He left me with nothing—our savings gone, assets taken, property stolen. And now he is fighting for custody of our four children, while refusing mediation, refusing any agreement, and refusing to pay a single dollar in child support or alimony. He will not negotiate. He will not cooperate. He simply wants to keep taking. My children are not okay. They have witnessed things no child should ever see. They are traumatized. They have developmental delays. They need therapy, specialized support, and professional help to begin healing—and I do not have the money to give them what they need.


I am three months behind on rent in New York City. I am fighting an important legal battle — to keep my children. I am doing all of this alone, on a small salary, with four children depending entirely on me. Your donation goes toward rent arrears to keep a stable home for my children, daily essentials like food, utilities, and school needs, therapy and healing support for four traumatized children, legal fees for the custody battle, and court costs to secure child support. I have no father, no siblings and no other support but one mother who is has to carry this difficult burden with me and does not live next to me either. I am not asking for a handout. I am asking for a fighting chance—for me, and for four innocent children who deserve to heal, to feel safe, and to have a future. If you have ever believed in a mother's love, please believe in mine. Every dollar brings us closer to safety. Every share brings us closer to someone who can help. Thank you for seeing us.

Thank you for caring.

Zelle phone: 929 535 2023

With all my gratitude, Sara



The recipient is David Faybyshenko, my son. He is one of the children who is a teen and went through the abuse. We will be using the funds for treatments of the children as well as the rent and basic household expenses.




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