Help Samantha Save Rod Mench Sculpture Studios

Rod Mench Sculpture Studios has been creating collectible quality awards for our military personnel since 1988. These figurines are customized to become family heirlooms that honor the recipients' service.

After Rod Mench's passing, his newer will could not be found, and his sons want to shut down the business. Samantha Mackinnon, the new owner, has poured her money, sweat, and tears into the company since 1996. Rod wanted her to take over and continue his legacy.

Now Samantha is facing probate court to secure the future of the Studio. She needs help with legal fees to keep Rod Mench Sculpture Studios alive and continue honoring the military community through Rod's designs.

Your support would mean so much to Samantha and to the collectors and military personnel whose lives have been touched by Rod's work.