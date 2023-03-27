Help Sally's Mom's ICU Care in Philippines

Nida Flores, Sally's mother, was admitted to the hospital in the Philippines and has been in ICU for 4 days. Her doctor says she needs to stay under close observation for at least 21 days, possibly longer.





The family asked about moving her to a private room to reduce costs, but the doctor advised keeping her in ICU for proper monitoring. The ICU room alone costs $325 per day. On top of that, prescriptions must be purchased out of pocket, and there are additional doctor fees.





Every day brings new expenses, prescriptions, laboratory tests, and medications. Brain medications are particularly expensive, and the daily costs add up quickly.





I'm raising money to help cover these urgent medical expenses: the ICU room, prescriptions, lab work, and doctor fees. Any support during this difficult time would mean so much to Sally's family as they care for Nida through her recovery.