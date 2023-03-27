Help Saleh Reach the UAE & Turn His Football Dream

My name is Saleh Falah, and I'm a Passionate football player from Iraq with experience across various league levels in Iraq and Turkey.





Football has been my life since childhood. I survived a gunshot wound to my back during the war in Iraq, and that trauma became fuel for my determination rather than an ending. I kept training and devoting myself to the sport I love, driven by a dream to play at the highest professional level.





Today, that dream is within reach. A football club in the United Arab Emirates is interested in signing me for this season. This is the opportunity I've been working toward my entire career.





I've managed to save part of what I need, but I'm facing a strict deadline, I have one week to travel to the UAE and cover essential expenses the club requires players in my position to handle. These include UAE visa fees for Iraqi nationals and other necessary costs to make this move happen.





Your support would help me cross the finish line and step onto the pitch at the professional level I've always dreamed of. Thank you for standing with me as I take this next chapter of my football journey.