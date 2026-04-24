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Help Sahar Become a Doctor of Nursing Practice

Goal$100,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created bySahar Sadat

Help Sahar Become a Doctor of Nursing Practice

My name is Sahar, and I am asking for something that is incredibly difficult for me to ask for: help building a future that I have been told I should not be allowed to have.

I have been accepted into the Doctor of Nursing Practice program at Pacific Lutheran University in Washington State, and I have the opportunity to spend the next several years working toward becoming an advanced practice nurse and giving back to the community through healthcare.

For me, this isn't simply about getting another degree.

Growing up, I was repeatedly told that girls were not meant to pursue ambitions like this. I was taught that a woman's place was to stay at home and become a wife rather than pursue a demanding education and career. Those messages have stayed with me, and for a long time they made me question what I was capable of.

But I don't want those beliefs to determine my future.

I want to prove to myself that I can become the woman and healthcare professional I have dreamed of becoming. More importantly, I want to eventually use my education to help other people in my community who may feel overlooked, unsupported, or unable to access the care they deserve.

Unfortunately, my family does not support my decision to pursue this education. Because of their beliefs about what women should and should not do, I cannot depend on my family to help me financially with graduate school.

That has left me facing a reality that is incredibly frightening: I have been given an opportunity to pursue the education I have worked toward, but I don't have the financial resources to make it happen by myself.

Why I'm asking for $100,000

My fundraising goal is $100,000, primarily to help cover the cost of my graduate education, along with books, required materials, and living expenses while I am completing the program.

PLU's published 2026–27 costs list the BSN-to-DNP FNP program at $99,360 in tuition for 80 credits, before additional program expenses such as nursing fees, clinical/test-preparation costs, technology and wellness fees, matriculation, background checks, and books and materials. The PMHNP pathway is listed at $104,328 in tuition.

This is why I am asking for such a large amount. I am not choosing an arbitrary number or asking for money simply to make my life easier. The cost of graduate education is genuinely enormous, and I also need to be able to support myself while completing an intensive three-year program.

I have considered the traditional ways students pay for graduate school, but taking on conventional debt is not something I am able to do because of my religious beliefs.

So I am asking for help instead.

I know that $100,000 is a huge goal. I don't expect one person to give me that amount, and I don't expect anyone to give more than they can comfortably afford.

If 1,000 people each gave $100, that would be enough.

If someone can only give $10, that still matters.

If someone cannot donate anything but shares my story with another person, that matters too.

I am not asking anyone to feel sorry for me. I am asking people to believe that where someone comes from does not have to determine where they end up.

I want to take the things I was told I could never accomplish and turn them into the foundation of my future.

I want to become a DNP.

I want to work in healthcare.

I want to give back to my community.

I want to become financially independent.

And I want to be able to look back one day and know that the limitations other people placed on me did not become the limitations I placed on myself.

If you choose to support me, you are helping me pursue an education that could change the entire direction of my life.

Every donation, no matter the amount, brings me one step closer.

And if you cannot donate, sharing this fundraiser could help me reach someone who can.

Thank you for reading my story, for believing in my future, and for considering helping me take this next step.

With gratitude,

Sahar

Fundraising goal: $100,000

Funds will be used for:

• Graduate tuition

• Required program fees

• Books and educational materials

• Clinical/test-preparation expenses

• Living expenses while completing the program

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