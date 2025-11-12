Help Sadie Find Peace

Sadie is my 125-pound ball of joy, but she's been going downhill. She has tumors all over her body, and over time things have gotten worse. She's having trouble with balance and accidents she never had before. Her poor giant body is failing her, and I can tell she's not happy anymore.





We found a veterinarian who can help her be with God, but the costs are high. I'm asking if family and friends can spare a few dollars to help me ease her suffering. Sadie loves her family, I can tell she does, but she's not happy anymore, and I don't want her to suffer. Thank you for standing with us during this hard time.





Love, Crissy