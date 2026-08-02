Help saber Get Urgent Eye Surgery Before Darkne

Every day without treatment, I lose another piece of my sight. Please help save what’s left of my vision so I can live with dignity.

Have you ever gritted your teeth from excruciating pain so hard that you felt them crack in your mouth?

This isn't a nightmare; it is my daily morning and evening reality.

My name is Ghazlane (38 years old). I am reaching out to you today because time is running out for me at a frightening speed, and every passing day without medical intervention brings me one step closer to permanent darkness.

The Reality, Pain, and Isolation

For four whole years, I have been trapped within the four walls of my home. Beyond the severe vision loss and burning dryness, I suffer from acute panic attacks, fear of public places, and the emotional trauma of bullying due to my eye condition and inability to move normally.

Unable to work or earn a living, my only wish is to receive medical treatment so I can regain my independence and live with dignity without being a burden to anyone.

My eyes can no longer wait:

My cornea is severely eroded and swollen with trapped fluid. I have lost the eye's primary natural protective barrier; even the faintest light or dust particle hits my eye like a sharp blade. Constant neurological pressure and severe headaches cause me to involuntarily clench my jaw day and night—to the point where my teeth have cracked and fractured from the sheer intensity of the pain.

Why Urgency Matters Now

The fluid buildup and corneal erosion are in a state of continuous daily deterioration. Every day of delay deprives the rest of my eye of protection and makes surgery far more complex down the road. The opportunity to save my sight is in your hands right now, before we reach a point of irreversible damage.

My Medical Treatment Plan

Immediate Priority (Left Eye): A custom Scleral Lens to stabilize vision immediately, ease the severe headaches, and restore the physical balance needed to prevent falls. Surgical Priority (Right Eye): A Full Corneal Transplant (PKP Surgery) to replace the eroded, fluid-filled cornea and restore the eye’s natural protective shield—which scientifically focuses 70% of the light entering the eye. Protective Priority: Specialized protective medical eyewear to shield the hypersensitive eye from light and environmental irritants during recovery.

How You Can Help

You might think a small donation of $5 or $10 doesn't make much of a difference, but to me, it means protective eyewear against pain, a step toward my scleral lens, or bringing me closer to the operating room. Your kindness today is the ray of hope that will pull me out of this pain and allow me to live with dignity.

📋 Medical Verification & Transparency My official medical report from Kanad Hospital is attached to this campaign and fully available for review to ensure complete transparency

🔴 [Donate Now — Every second and every small contribution makes the difference between light and darkness.]

📢 [If you are unable to donate, sharing my story today can reach someone who can help save my vision!]