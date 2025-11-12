Help Roseline Beat Lymphoma

For those of you who don’t personally know me, my name is Roseline Walters and I am 22 years old. I was recently diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma and am currently undergoing chemotherapy. Because cancer and treatment are extremely physically demanding, I am unable to work during this time. I am raising funds to help cover my basic living expenses and medical costs for the next six months while I focus entirely on my recovery.

My Story

Receiving a cancer diagnosis at 22 was completely unexpected. Over the past few weeks with the help of my lovely sister Vivian, my life has pivoted to hospital visits, consultations, and beginning chemotherapy.

While Hodgkin’s Lymphoma has a strong treatment success rate and my doctors expect a full recovery after six months of treatment, the physical toll of chemotherapy is severe. The pain, exhaustion, and daily reality of fighting cancer make it impossible for me to keep working while undergoing treatment.

How Your Support Helps

With no income over the next six months, the stress of monthly bills and medical expenses creates a heavy burden when my body needs rest. Every dollar raised will go directly toward:

Rent and basic utilities while I cannot work Groceries and nutritional support Medical co-pays, prescriptions, and travel expenses for treatment

How You Can Help

If you are able to support financially, any amount—no matter how small—makes an immediate difference and helps relieve this pressure while I fight this illness. If you cannot donate, sharing this link with your friends, family, and community means the world to me.



