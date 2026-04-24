Help Rose Sumner Find a Safe Place to Call Home

I am creating this fundraiser for my friend Rose Sumner. She is homeless not helpless. Needs a hand up not a hand out. Helping hand needed. A good women needs your help to have a home of her own. Her rental home burned down a few years ago. Because of the high rent today, and her fixed income, her friends have found a mobile home she can purchase with your support. She can afford the lot rent and utilities on her fixed income. She is not currently out on the street but will be living out of the cab of her truck shortly if she doesn't get some sort of help.





We are trying to help her because she helps every one else without asking anything in return. She helps every one in need even though she suffers with arthritis and 30 years of seizers. She needs a safe place to rest, she's a good person, if you can donate thank you, even small donations can help. Also if you could please pass this on and thank you again.