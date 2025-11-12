Help Ronaldo Fight Heart Disease — Urgent Cardiac

Hi, my name is Daniel and here is my story:

Dear friends, family, and kind strangers, I am reaching out today with a heavy heart to ask for your support for my beloved dog, Ronaldo. Recently, Ronaldo began showing some concerning symptoms, including, coughing, breathing heavily, slowing down on walks. We took him to the vet for blood work, and the results have left us devastated. Our vet ran an IDEXX Cardiopet proBNP test, which measures the amount of stretch and stress on the heart muscle. A normal result for a healthy dog is between 0 and 900 pmol/L. Ronaldo’s result came back shockingly high at 2,625 pmol/L. The veterinary lab classified this as highly Abnormal, explicitly stating that clinically significant heart disease is likely occurring right now. Because of this severe strain on his heart, Ronaldo is at a very high risk of entering active heart failure over the next 12 months if we do not act immediately. What We Need Next The blood test acts as a critical warning sign. To pinpoint exactly what type of heart disease Ronaldo has and start the correct life-saving medications, our veterinarian has strongly recommended an immediate, advanced cardiac workup: Thoracic Radiographs (Chest X-Rays): To check the physical size of [his/her] heart and see if fluid is building up in the lungs. Echocardiogram: An ultrasound of the heart performed by a veterinary cardiologist to map out the damage and structure. Electrocardiogram (ECG): To check for any dangerous, irregular heart rhythms. Financial Breakdown Veterinary specialty care is expensive, and we cannot afford these sudden, critical tests on our own. We are trying to raise $5,500 to cover: Cardiologist Consult & Echocardiogram: ~$1,100 Chest X-rays & Electrocardiogram: ~$762 Initial heart medications (like Pimobendan) to stabilize his heart: ~$300/month Ronaldo is my absolute world. He still has so much love to give and life left to live. Any donation, no matter how small, will go directly toward his veterinary bills and testing to keep his heart beating strong. If you cannot donate, please consider sharing Ronaldo’s link with others. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your kindness, prayers, and support.