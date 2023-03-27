Help Ron Find Safe Housing and Medical Support

My brother Ron was recently diagnosed with colon cancer and now wears a colostomy bag. He's been renting a home with black mold, which isn't safe for his health, so he needs to move into a place with independent living and medical staff on site.





Ron is on a fixed SSI income, which makes it impossible for him to cover the costs of a safer living situation on his own. He also needs to maintain a strict diet with three meals a day, and he has some medical expenses that Medicaid won't fully cover.





Your support would help Ron move to a safe environment where he can get the care and stability he needs during this difficult time. Thank you for standing with my brother.