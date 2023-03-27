Help Rodney With Cancer Treatment Travel

My brother Rodney is a US Navy veteran fighting prostate cancer with experimental drugs being administered in San Diego. He's married to Monica, who has been by his side through everything. Rodney is one of the most loving, generous, and honest men I know, he never complains and always puts others before himself.





Right now, Rodney is facing enormous costs. He has to travel to San Diego for his treatment, and the expenses for hotel, gas, and food are adding up fast. He has very little money and was just approved for disability, which is now his only income. On top of travel costs, he's dealing with rent, utilities, and mounting medical bills.





Monica has been amazing through all of this, standing by him every step of the way. They're doing everything they can, but they need help. Any donation, even what you might spend at a local coffee shop, will make a real difference in Rodney's fight.





Thank you for considering a donation and for sharing this with others.