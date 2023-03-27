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Help Robbie Recover From Bank Fraud Scam

Goal$80,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created bydouglas robinson

Help Robbie Recover From Bank Fraud Scam

My son Robbie was scammed out of his life savings, $80,000, by a bank fraud spoof. He received a call with a caller ID showing Wells Fargo Bank, where he banks. The caller claimed his account had been hacked and told him to create a new account by wiring funds from his existing account. Robbie followed the instructions, but the account wasn't with Wells Fargo. It was a scammer.


The money is gone. Wells Fargo Bank and Bank of America, where the funds were wired, both said there was nothing they could do to help, even though they had the scammer's name and account number. Robbie reported the fraud to the Des Moines Police Department and the FBI. They gave the same answer: nothing could be done.


Robbie is on total disability with no other income. This $80,000 was everything he had. Your support would mean so much to him as he works to rebuild from this loss. God bless those that help others in need. All donations are greatly appreciated and to those who can't. We understand. Thank you for your help.

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