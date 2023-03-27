Help Rizza luci Afford Vital Lupus Treatments

I was diagnosed with SLE year 2015.Before my diagnosis I thought it was just fatigue that I felt like walking through deep water, every limb weighted down, my joints ache so much.

I am a former Police Officer here in the Philippines, I came to a dicision that I have to quit my job because I cannot fit anymore to serve my country.

Living with Lupus meant adopting to an unpredictable routine. My life became a delicate balancing act of specialized care, regular lab work and daily dose of immunosuppressants and anti-inflammatory medications that costs much money and drains our financial capability.

Still, I will continue to navigate my journey with Lupus with the help of my family and the community around me.

Thank you.