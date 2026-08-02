Help River Get the Medical Stroller He Needs

Our sweet River is an 8-year-old little boy who faces challenges every single day with incredible strength and determination.

River has complex medical needs, including cerebral palsy, chronic lung disease, hydrocephalus with a VP shunt, and a rare form of epilepsy. He attends countless appointments with specialists, therapies, and hospital visits to help keep him healthy and comfortable.

As River grows, so do his equipment needs. He urgently needs a medical stroller that can safely support him during appointments, therapies, community outings, and everyday life. His current transportation option is no longer meeting his needs, making even routine trips difficult and exhausting for him and our family.

A medical stroller is much more than a stroller. It provides:

● Safe positioning and support for his body

● Comfort during long medical appointments

● Easier transportation when he becomes fatigued

● A way for him to continue participating in family activities and making memories

Anyone who knows River knows his smile can light up a room. Despite everything he faces, he continues to show joy and resilience that inspire everyone around him.

We’re asking for your help to give River the safe mobility equipment he deserves. Every donation, no matter the amount, brings us closer to providing him with the medical stroller he needs. If you’re unable to donate, sharing our fundraiser with your friends, family, church, or community would mean the world to us.

Thank you for loving, supporting, and believing in River. Your kindness helps give him greater comfort, safety, and the opportunity to continue experiencing the world around him.

With gratitude,

River’s Family ❤️



